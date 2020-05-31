USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Sea

200531-N-BD352-0099 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2020) The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec (FFH 332), right, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) transit in formation with a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora during a photographic exercise in the North Atlantic Ocean May 31, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic Ocean as a certified carrier strike group force maintaining maritime stability and security, ensuring access, deterring aggression and defending U.S., allied and partner interests in support of USNORTHCOM’s top priority of homeland defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

