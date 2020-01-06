Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement [Image 5 of 5]

    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement

    GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers with the 514th Military Police Company stage vehicles outside Eastern Carolina University’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in case called upon to support local law enforcement in Greenville, North Carolina on June 1, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 09:14
    Photo ID: 6227995
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-GT365-0009
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 24.76 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement
    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement
    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement
    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement
    514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guardsmen
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    Civil unrest
    citizen-soldier
    514th Military Police Company
    National safeguard
    national safe guard
    north carolina natioanl guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT