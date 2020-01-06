514th MP Co. Support Greenville Law Enforcement

North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers with the 514th Military Police Company stage vehicles outside Eastern Carolina University’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in case called upon to support local law enforcement in Greenville, North Carolina on June 1, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)
|06.01.2020
|06.02.2020 09:14
|6227995
|200601-Z-GT365-0009
|5992x3995
|24.76 MB
|GREENVILLE, NC, US
|1
|3
|0
