U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB 5’s Detail Diego Garcia inventory gear

200528-N-BO270-0465 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Tyler Nez, from Holbrook, Arizona, and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Diego Garcia, fills out a stock record card to inventory the central tool room. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

