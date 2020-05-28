Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB 5’s Detail Diego Garcia inventory gear [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB 5’s Detail Diego Garcia inventory gear

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200528-N-BO270-0463 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2020) Builder Constructionman Benjamin Weinreich, from Mora, Minnesota, and deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Diego Garcia, fills out tags for the tools in the central tool room to prepare for turnover. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 23:36
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, IO
