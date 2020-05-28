200528-N-BO270-0463 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2020) Builder Constructionman Benjamin Weinreich, from Mora, Minnesota, and deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Diego Garcia, fills out tags for the tools in the central tool room to prepare for turnover. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.01.2020 23:36 Photo ID: 6227713 VIRIN: 200528-N-BO270-0463 Resolution: 2992x2000 Size: 675.01 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB 5’s Detail Diego Garcia inventory gear [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.