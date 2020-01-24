200124-N-UP035-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Jan.24, 2020) This logo was created at the request of the NPASE Chiefs Mess and features the NPASE eagle facing in the direction of progress carrying a Chief's coffee mug and a red pen and paper, which represents the duties of an MC Chief in providing correction, guidance and oversight. The background circle and the globe within represent the literal and figurative lens through which NPASE MCs tell the Navy's story throughout the world. The blue-green color theme was selected to represent the shipboard and expeditionary nature of NPASE missions. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike DiMestico/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.01.2020 23:52 Photo ID: 6227712 VIRIN: 200124-N-UP035-1001 Resolution: 2755x2313 Size: 436.3 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPASE Chiefs Mess Logo, by CPO Michael DiMestico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.