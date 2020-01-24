Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Chiefs Mess Logo

    NPASE Chiefs Mess Logo

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael DiMestico 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    200124-N-UP035-1001 NORFOLK, VA (Jan.24, 2020) This logo was created at the request of the NPASE Chiefs Mess and features the NPASE eagle facing in the direction of progress carrying a Chief's coffee mug and a red pen and paper, which represents the duties of an MC Chief in providing correction, guidance and oversight. The background circle and the globe within represent the literal and figurative lens through which NPASE MCs tell the Navy's story throughout the world. The blue-green color theme was selected to represent the shipboard and expeditionary nature of NPASE missions. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike DiMestico/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 23:52
    Photo ID: 6227712
    VIRIN: 200124-N-UP035-1001
    Resolution: 2755x2313
    Size: 436.3 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPASE Chiefs Mess Logo, by CPO Michael DiMestico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    Chief
    Expeditionary
    Global
    NPASE
    Chiefs Mess
    Mass Communication Specialist
    Eagle
    Goat Locker
    MC
    Navy Public Affairs Support Element
    Ask the Chief

