    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive in Australia [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive in Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin arrive at RAAF Base Darwin in Darwin, NT, Australia, June 2, 2020. The Marines received a COVID-19 test, went through biosecurity inspections, and were placed in a 14-day quarantine facility in-line with policies established by the Australian and United States Governments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 00:09
    Photo ID: 6227709
    VIRIN: 200602-M-XF490-1275
    Resolution: 3840x5717
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive in Australia [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Australian Defence Force
    III Marine Expedtionary Force
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    USINDOPACOM

