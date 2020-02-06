U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin arrive at RAAF Base Darwin in Darwin, NT, Australia, June 2, 2020. The Marines received a COVID-19 test, went through biosecurity inspections, and were placed in a 14-day quarantine facility in-line with policies established by the Australian and United States Governments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.02.2020 00:10 Photo ID: 6227706 VIRIN: 200602-M-XF490-1431 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 4.12 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive in Australia [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.