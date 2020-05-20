Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste build a schoolhouse at Fatumeta’s school [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste build a schoolhouse at Fatumeta’s school

    DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200520-N-CD254-2866 DILI, Timor-Leste (May 20, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, measures concrete masonry units at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste build a schoolhouse at Fatumeta’s school [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Timor-Leste
    construction
    Humanitarian Aide
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

