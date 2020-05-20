200520-N-CD254-2866 DILI, Timor-Leste (May 20, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, measures concrete masonry units at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 23:26
|Photo ID:
|6227703
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-CD254-2866
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|652.09 KB
|Location:
|DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , TL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste build a schoolhouse at Fatumeta’s school [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT