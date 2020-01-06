Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing guard

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Brooks, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 1, 2020. 911th SFS Defenders stand ready to protect the Pittsburgh IAP ARS and 911th Airlift Wing assets from all potential threats at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

