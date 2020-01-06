Standing guard

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES 06.01.2020 Courtesy Photo 911th Airlift Wing

Staff Sgt. Andrew Brooks, 911th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 1, 2020. 911th SFS Defenders stand ready to protect the Pittsburgh IAP ARS and 911th Airlift Wing assets from all potential threats at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)