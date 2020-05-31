Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area [Image 2 of 2]

    NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    North Carolina National Guard

    A Soldier from the North Carolina Army National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion observes a helicopter while standing guard in downtown Raleigh N.C., May 31, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 14:58
    Photo ID: 6227273
    VIRIN: 200531-Z-AK274-0050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area
    NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    North Carolina national guard
    army national guard
    military police
    civil unrest
    citizen-soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT