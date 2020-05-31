NCNG Civil Unrest Raleigh Area

Soldiers from the North Carolina Army National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion conduct a safety briefing before standing guard in downtown Raleigh, May 31, 2020. Approximately 450 Guardsmen have been mobilized due to civil unrest. The Guard will support local authorities and help safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and the ability for individuals to exercise their rights to peaceful protest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

