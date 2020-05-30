Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Spaceflight Returns to U.S. Soil

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020 marking the return of human spaceflight to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6227263
    VIRIN: 200530-F-PB262-001
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 
