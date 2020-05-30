The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020 marking the return of human spaceflight to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6227263
|VIRIN:
|200530-F-PB262-001
|Resolution:
|4111x2741
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Human Spaceflight Returns to U.S. Soil, by TSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
