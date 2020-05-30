Human Spaceflight Returns to U.S. Soil

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule launches from Space Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020 marking the return of human spaceflight to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

Date Taken: 05.30.2020
Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US