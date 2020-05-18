200518-N-ML755-2100 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2020) Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Sanders makes a report to the tactical actions officer during a general quarters exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) May 18, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

