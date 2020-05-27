British civilian serves U.S. Air Force 34 years

Sue Mason , 423rd Medical Squadron housekeeping supervisor, and her husband, Andy Mason, pose for a photo on a bench that was dedicated in Sue’s honor during her retirement day at RAF Alconbury, England, May 27, 2020. Mason served as custodial staff at RAF Alconbury and RAF Upwood for 34 years, having served with 17 423rd MDS commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

