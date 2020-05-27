Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A bench was dedicated in honor of Sue Mason, 423rd Medical Squadron housekeeping supervisor, during her retirement day at RAF Alconbury, England, May 27, 2020. Mason served as custodial staff at RAF Alconbury and RAF Upwood for 34 years, having served with 17 423rd MDS commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British civilian serves U.S. Air Force 34 years [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

