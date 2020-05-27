British civilian serves U.S. Air Force 34 years

U.S. Air Force medical staff cheer and clap as Sue Mason, 423rd Medical Squadron housekeeping supervisor, walks with her husband, Andy Mason, away from the 423rd MDS during her retirement day at RAF Alconbury, England, May 27, 2020. Mason served as custodial staff at RAF Alconbury and RAF Upwood for 34 years, having served with 17 423rd MDS commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

