Aika Davis, a junior at Zama Middle High School and this year’s prom princess, poses for a photo during a small ceremony for the prom court at the school on Camp Zama, Japan, May 29.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 05.31.2020 20:53 Photo ID: 6226619 VIRIN: 200601-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.31 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.