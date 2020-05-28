Aika Davis, a junior at Zama Middle High School and this year’s prom princess, poses for a photo during a small ceremony for the prom court at the school on Camp Zama, Japan, May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2020 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6226619
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-IT218-004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom
LEAVE A COMMENT