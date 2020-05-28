Jason Giles, left, a senior at Zama Middle High School and this year’s prom king, poses for a socially distanced photo with Wayne Carter, principal, during a small ceremony for the prom court at the school on Camp Zama, Japan, May 29.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2020 Date Posted: 05.31.2020 20:53 Photo ID: 6226617 VIRIN: 200601-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 4872x3268 Size: 2.36 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.