Jason Giles, left, a senior at Zama Middle High School and this year’s prom king, poses for a socially distanced photo with Wayne Carter, principal, during a small ceremony for the prom court at the school on Camp Zama, Japan, May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2020 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6226617
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-IT218-002
|Resolution:
|4872x3268
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Zama Middle High School celebrates modified prom
LEAVE A COMMENT