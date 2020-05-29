200529-N-ML755-1068 ARABIAN GULF (May 29, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ashley Lopez uses brush to clean vari-nozzle during a routine maintenance aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) May 29, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

