Jessica Hawley, chief of the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Environmental Management Service, is a former Marine fixed-wing aircraft mechanic originally from Tollhouse, California. She has been with the Roseburg VA for nearly four and a half years. RVAHCS, composed of five facilities covering nearly 15,000 square miles across five counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California, provides services for some 26,000 Veterans. The monumental task of collecting, cleaning, sanitizing nearly 2,800 pounds of soiled laundry and delivering fresh, clean linens, scrubs, gowns, blankets, curtains, pillows, lab coats and towels each day falls to the busy hands of the Textile Care Processing Facility team. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6223078
|VIRIN:
|200527-O-PJ332-018
|Resolution:
|1864x1243
|Size:
|973.42 KB
|Location:
|ROSEBURG, OR, US
|Hometown:
|TOLLHOUSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response [Image 10 of 10], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
LEAVE A COMMENT