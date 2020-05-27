Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response

Richard Gray, a work leader with the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Textile Care Processing Facility, is a former Army light-wheel vehicle mechanic originally from Elbow Lake, Minnesota. He has been with RVAHCS for four years. RVAHCS, composed of five facilities covering nearly 15,000 square miles across five counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California, provides services for some 26,000 Veterans. The monumental task of collecting, cleaning, sanitizing nearly 2,800 pounds of soiled laundry and delivering fresh, clean linens, scrubs, gowns, blankets, curtains, pillows, lab coats and towels each day falls to the busy hands of the TCPF team. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

