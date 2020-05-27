Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response [Image 6 of 10]

    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Roseburg VA Health Care System

    John Skourup, a textile care technician with the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Textile Care Processing Facility, is a former Army military policeman originally from Burlington, Iowa. He has been with RVAHCS for nearly two years. RVAHCS, composed of five facilities covering nearly 15,000 square miles across five counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California, provides services for some 26,000 Veterans. The monumental task of collecting, cleaning, sanitizing nearly 2,800 pounds of soiled laundry and delivering fresh, clean linens, scrubs, gowns, blankets, curtains, pillows, lab coats and towels each day falls to the busy hands of the TCPF team. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:34
    Photo ID: 6223074
    VIRIN: 200527-O-PJ332-051
    Resolution: 2279x1519
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ROSEBURG, OR, US 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response [Image 10 of 10], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response
    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    Oregon
    health care
    benefits
    women Veterans
    Veterans
    Navy
    community
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Urgent Care
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    center of excellence
    Veterans Health Administration
    Roseburg VA Health Care System
    MISSION Act
    Southwestern Oregon
    Brookings VA Clinic
    North Bend VA Clinic
    Eugene VA Clinic
    Textile Care Processing Facility
    TCPF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT