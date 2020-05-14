U.S. Air Force basic military graduation is held May 14, 2020, for the 737th Training Support Squadron on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Due to current world events, the graduation ceremonies will be closed to the public until further notice for safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6223065
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-YQ806-0181
|Resolution:
|3000x1986
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 77 of 77], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
