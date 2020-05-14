U.S. Air Force basic military graduation is held May 14, 2020, for the 737th Training Support Squadron on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Due to current world events, the graduation ceremonies will be closed to the public until further notice for safety and security of the newly accessioned Airmen and their family members due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:42 Photo ID: 6223064 VIRIN: 200514-F-YQ806-0177 Resolution: 3000x1986 Size: 1.95 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 77 of 77], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.