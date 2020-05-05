Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama

(JASPER, Ala.) Alabama Army National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Jason Phelps and Sgt. Seth Bayer of Task Force 31 plan for a disinfection mission with facility staff at Ridgeview Health Services, May 5, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)

