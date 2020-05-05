(JASPER, Ala.) Alabama Army National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Jason Phelps and Sgt. Seth Bayer of Task Force 31 conduct a site survey at Ridgeview Health Services, May 5, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 15:01
|Photo ID:
|6222728
|VIRIN:
|200505-A-QJ443-884
|Resolution:
|6260x4173
|Size:
|26.38 MB
|Location:
|JASPER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeffrey Musser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
