Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama

(JASPER, Ala.) Alabama Army National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Jason Phelps and Sgt. Seth Bayer of Task Force 31 speak to nursing home staff in efforts to schedule a disinfection mission at Ridgewood Health Services, May 5, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)

