    Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama

    JASPER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (JASPER, Ala.) Alabama Army National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Jason Phelps and Sgt. Seth Bayer of Task Force 31 speak to nursing home staff in efforts to schedule a disinfection mission at Ridgewood Health Services, May 5, 2020. Task Force 31 is the Alabama Air and Army National Guard’s response to provide health and safety to our community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Musser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 15:01
    Photo ID: 6222727
    VIRIN: 200505-A-QJ443-816
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 29.05 MB
    Location: JASPER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 31 Disinfects Facilities in Alabama [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeffrey Musser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Army National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Alabama Air National Guard Task Force 31

