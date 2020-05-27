Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight Takes Flight

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is the home of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 and the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 14:29
    Photo ID: 6222726
    VIRIN: 200527-M-DE426-0001
    Resolution: 3300x5100
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Takes Flight, by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Marine Corps
    aviation
    F-35B
    MCAS Beaufort
    Lightning II

