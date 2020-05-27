Tire change preparation

Airman 1st Class Lona Coleman, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to lift a C-17 Globemaster III in order to perform a tire change on it at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all potential COVID-19 efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

