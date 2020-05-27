Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tire change preparation [Image 3 of 3]

    Tire change preparation

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Lona Coleman, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to lift a C-17 Globemaster III in order to perform a tire change on it at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all potential COVID-19 efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6222724
    VIRIN: 200527-F-UJ876-1063
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
