Tire change preparation

Airman 1st Class Lona Coleman, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to lift a C-17 Globemaster III in order to perform a tire change on it at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2020. Airmen provide aircraft readiness in support of all potential COVID-19 efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6222724
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-UJ876-1063
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
