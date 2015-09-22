Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation, Missile Center engineer honored by alma mater

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2015

    Photo by Amy Tolson 

    CCDC Aviation & Missile Center

    Kevin Rees, chief of the maintenance airworthiness division for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center’s Systems Readiness Directorate, is the recipient of a Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumni Career Achievement award.

