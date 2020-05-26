Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division command teams ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment 26 May 2020

    1st Cavalry Division command teams ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment 26 May 2020

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division command teams ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment 26 May 2020. Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander, was accompanied by brigade commanders across the Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division command teams ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment 26 May 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

