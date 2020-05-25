NNSY Participates in Portsmouth Memorial Day Events

Veteran Employee Readiness Group Member Ricky Burroughs places a flag on the grave of a fallen service member at the Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6222251
|VIRIN:
|200525-N-XX785-014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.14 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Participates in Portsmouth Memorial Day Events
