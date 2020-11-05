Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family nurse practitioner gives back to Army in face of COVID-19

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Lt. Col. Dolores Toney, a family nurse practitioner assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Japan, poses for a photo May 11 in her examining room at the BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic Japan on Camp Zama, Japan. Toney, who has been in the medical field in the Army for 19 years, recently faced one of her most challenging and fulfilling experiences during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

