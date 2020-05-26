Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone visits Caserma Ederle

Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and

Italian army Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone, the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps plans

deputy chief of staff, pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office

during a visit, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, to Caserma Ederle in

Vicenza, Italy, May 26, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 02:46 Photo ID: 6222042 VIRIN: 200526-A-YG900-0018 Resolution: 2303x1500 Size: 1.62 MB Location: VICENZA, IT