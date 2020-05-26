Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone visits Caserma Ederle

Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and
Italian army Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone, the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps plans
deputy chief of staff, pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office
during a visit, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, to Caserma Ederle in
Vicenza, Italy, May 26, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
