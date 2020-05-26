Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone visits Caserma Ederle

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and
    Italian army Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone, the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps plans
    deputy chief of staff, pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office
    during a visit, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, to Caserma Ederle in
    Vicenza, Italy, May 26, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 02:46
    Photo ID: 6222042
    VIRIN: 200526-A-YG900-0018
    Resolution: 2303x1500
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Fabiano Zinzone visits Caserma Ederle, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    U.S. Army Africa
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Strong Europe
    7ATC

