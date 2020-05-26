Members of the Texas Army and Air National Guard pose with Texas Military Department Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and other dignitaries at a Memorial Day service. On May 25, 2020, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) hosted a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the John H. Reagan World War II Memorial Plaza in Houston, Texas, to honor all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, joined along with service members from the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 23:19 Photo ID: 6221951 VIRIN: 200526-Z-QX658-1333 Resolution: 4186x2786 Size: 10.78 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members [Image 18 of 18], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.