Congressman Sheila Jackson Lee Presents Texas Military Department with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented Texas Military Department Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition honoring the work of the Texas Military Department in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response at a memorial service on Memorial Day 2020. On May 25, 2020, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) hosted a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the John H. Reagan World War II Memorial Plaza in Houston, Texas, to honor all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrified their lives in the line of duty. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, joined along with service members from the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

