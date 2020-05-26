Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members [Image 7 of 18]

    Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Military Department Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius speaks at a Memorial Day service hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. On May 25, 2020, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) hosted a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the John H. Reagan World War II Memorial Plaza in Houston, Texas, to honor all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, joined along with service members from the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 23:19
    Photo ID: 6221949
    VIRIN: 200526-Z-QX658-1331
    Resolution: 4418x2940
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members [Image 18 of 18], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

