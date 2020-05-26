Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members

Soldiers and Airmen of the Texas National Guard prepare to join Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee at a Memorial Day event in Houston, Texas. On May 25, 2020, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) hosted a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the John H. Reagan World War II Memorial Plaza in Houston, Texas, to honor all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrified their lives in the line of duty. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, joined along with service members from the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

