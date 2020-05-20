Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Quarters

    Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    200520-N-WP675-2002 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2020). Sailors observe aircraft landing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

