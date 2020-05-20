200520-N-WP675-2002 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2020). Sailors observe aircraft landing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 21:21 Photo ID: 6221899 VIRIN: 200520-N-WP675-2002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.