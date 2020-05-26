Behavioral health specialists at Fort Knox warn community members to be mindful of engaging in coping mechanisms that could prove addictive and dangerous to their health and relationships.
This work, Health experts: Pandemic could drive fearful, bored to dangerous coping mechanisms, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Health experts: Pandemic could drive fearful, bored to dangerous coping mechanisms
