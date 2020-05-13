Coast Guard Cutter James interdicts $53.5 million of cocaine

A low-profile go-fast vessel is shown next to the Coast Guard Cutter James in mid-May, 2020 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America. The James' crew interdicted 3,100 pounds of cocaine and four suspected smugglers aboard the boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6221835
|VIRIN:
|200526-G-G0211-1002
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|173.79 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
