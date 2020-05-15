USS Ashland Daily Operations

200515-N-WP675-3001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Seaman Paul Williams of East Orange, N.J. conducts sweepers after daily preservation of the forecastle aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP