Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ashland Daily Operations

    USS Ashland Daily Operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    200515-N-WP675-3001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Seaman Paul Williams of East Orange, N.J. conducts sweepers after daily preservation of the forecastle aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 15:29
    Photo ID: 6221636
    VIRIN: 200515-N-WP675-3001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland Daily Operations, by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Daily Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT