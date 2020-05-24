Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard provide COVID-19 testing

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers take time to apply sunscreen while providing COVID-19 testing at the Duluth Armory in Duluth, Minn., on May 24, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard performed testing at six armories across the state of Minnesota over Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard provide COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota National Guard
    COVID
    COVID-19 testing

