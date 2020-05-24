Minnesota National Guard Soldiers take time to apply sunscreen while providing COVID-19 testing at the Duluth Armory in Duluth, Minn., on May 24, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard performed testing at six armories across the state of Minnesota over Memorial Day weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 12:12
|Photo ID:
|6221284
|VIRIN:
|200524-Z-LR879-0005
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard provide COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
