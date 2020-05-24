Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Officer Promotion [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Officer Promotion

    ARABIAN GULF, ARABIAN GULF

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alan Robertson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200524-N-SL179-1017
    ARABIAN GULF (May 24, 2020) - Capt. Greg Leland, commanding officer of the USS Bataan (LHD 5), swears in officers during a promotion ceremony, May 24, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    ARABIAN GULF, ARABIAN GULF
