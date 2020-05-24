USS Bataan (LHD 5) Officer Promotion

200524-N-SL179-1017

ARABIAN GULF (May 24, 2020) - Capt. Greg Leland, commanding officer of the USS Bataan (LHD 5), swears in officers during a promotion ceremony, May 24, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

