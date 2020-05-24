USS Bataan (LHD 5) Well Deck Operations

200524-GC472-1071

ARABIAN GULF (May 24, 2020) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion 88 exits the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during well deck operations, May 24, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

