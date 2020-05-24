USS Bataan (LHD 5) CRRC OPS

200524-N-GC472-1004

ARABIAN GULF (May 24, 2020) - Marines, with the Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to leave the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), May 24, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Angus Beckles)

