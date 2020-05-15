Force Protection Drills

200515-N-WP675-2005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Antiterrorism training team member Yeoman 2nd Class Paul Carter from Queens, N.Y. conducts on-scene training with security reaction force members during security drills aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

