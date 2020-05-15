200515-N-WP675-2001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Conor Wedlock, left, from Staten Island, N.Y. and Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Cepeda Samuels from Jacksonville, Fla. issue equipment to security reaction force during security drills aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 03:55 Photo ID: 6220873 VIRIN: 200515-N-WP675-2001 Resolution: 832x554 Size: 46.91 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Force Protection Drills [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.