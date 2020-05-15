Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Force Protection Drills [Image 1 of 5]

    Force Protection Drills

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    200515-N-WP675-2001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 15, 2020). Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Conor Wedlock, left, from Staten Island, N.Y. and Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Cepeda Samuels from Jacksonville, Fla. issue equipment to security reaction force during security drills aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Ruth Snipes-Soward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 03:55
    Photo ID: 6220873
    VIRIN: 200515-N-WP675-2001
    Resolution: 832x554
    Size: 46.91 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Protection Drills [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Ruth Snipes-Soward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Force Protection Drills
    Force Protection Drills
    Force Protection Drills
    Force Protection Drills
    Force Protection Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Force Protection Drills

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT