    Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members [Image 18 of 20]

    Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    On May 25, 2020, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) hosted a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the John H. Reagan World War II Memorial Plaza in Houston, Texas, to honor all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrified their lives in the line of duty. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CCM Michael E. Cornitius, joined along with service members from the Texas Military Department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 20:49
    Photo ID: 6220826
    VIRIN: 200525-Z-QX658-1320
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Hosts a Memorial Day Commemoration with Texas Military Department Members [Image 20 of 20], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

