Over Memorial Day Weekend, family members visit gravesites of loved ones in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 18:23
|Photo ID:
|6220797
|VIRIN:
|200524-A-IW468-254
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Weekend 2020 [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
